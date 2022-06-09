Safety inspection of Kochi Metro track to S.N. Junction begins

Metro Rail Safety Commissioner Abhay Rai during the safety inspection of the newly constructed metro track between Pettah and SN Junction on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

June 09, 2022 23:56 IST

1.8-km stretch between Pettah and S.N. Junction was entirely built by KMRL

Ahead of extending its operations to S.N. Junction at Thripunithura, a safety inspection of the newly constructed 1.8-km-long Kochi metro stretch between Pettah and S.N. Junction began on Thursday.

The team led by Metro Rail Safety Commissioner Abhay Rai will continue the inspection for two more days.

The team inspected escalators, signalling systems, station control room, and passenger facilities at Vadakke Kotta and SN Junction stations. They also ensured the functionality of fire safety equipment and technical systems at station control rooms. Officials made a presentation on the measures to be adopted in case of emergencies for validation by the inspection team.

The team travelled along the newly built stretch on a trolley, and an inspection of train operation on the stretch will be held on Friday.

The stretch between Pettah and S.N. Junction is the first segment of the metro project that was entirely done by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) without any handholding. The construction of the stretch began in October, 2019, and it cost ₹453 crore. Land acquisition for the stretch cost ₹99 crore.