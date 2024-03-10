GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Safety audit of Kuzhuppilly floating bridge sought

Fifteen people injured after a portion of a similar structure collapsed at Papanasam Beach, near Varkala, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday

March 10, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
People walking on the floating bridge at Kuzhuppilly beach on Sunday.

People walking on the floating bridge at Kuzhuppilly beach on Sunday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Tourism stakeholders have sought a safety audit of the floating bridge at Kuzhipilly Beach in Ernakulam district, in the wake of (March 9) Saturday’s incident in which 15 people were injured after a portion of a similar structure collapsed at Papanasam Beach, near Varkala, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both the floating bridges were inaugurated in December, as part of efforts by Kerala Tourism, Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), and respective district-tourism-promotion councils (DTPCs) to catalyse adventure tourism in the State. A floating bridge at Chavakkad beach had collapsed in 2023.

Expressing the hope that such incidents do not recur, sources in Kerala Travel Mart Society suggested that a safety audit be done since such adventure/beach-tourism activities were in their infancy in the State.

“Almost all adventure-tourism activities have such inherent risks. But thought could be given to permitting lesser number of people to use the floating bridge at a time as it is tough to predict the intensity of waves, which seem to have led to the incident in Varkala,” they said.

Risk factors were inherent in every adventure venture and such incidents must be taken in its stride, said Wing Commander (retd) Unnikrishnan Palat, an adventure-tourism enthusiast. With hindsight, one could find many faults. “The redeeming fact in this is that everyone was wearing life jackets. It means reasonable precautions were taken by the operators. Let’s not kill the spirit of adventure, since people take calculated risks in adventure sports. But no foolhardiness, of course. But measures like suspending operations during high tide can be taken.”

“In my sky-diving career, I took calculated risks 1,700 times and many, in my mountaineering career. I have seen accidents and fatalities. That is the very nature of adventure sports - quite different from ‘eating pudding’,” he said.

The chief executive officer of KATPS Binu Kuriakose spoke of how the society had readied safety guidelines that ought to be adhered to at all the seven floating bridges in Kerala. “Saturday’s incident appears to have occurred when there were unusual high waves and people moved to one side of the bridge.”

As per the guidelines, everyone on the bridge has to wear life jacket, while rescue personnel and boats would be ready standby. An emergency action plan too has been mandated, while visitors have been insured.

The secretary of Ernakulam DTPC Satheesh Miranda said that all the bridges were inspected at periodic intervals by a technical committee comprising professionals. Moreover, these structures are manned by personnel, who were imparted training on life-saving skills in Goa. They have been told not to permit people on the bridge when there were high-intensity waves, he added.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / adventure tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.