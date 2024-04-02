Safety and fire engineering students of Cusat bag attractive campus placements

April 02, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Students of engineering programmes in safety and fire engineering at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have bagged attractive campus placements.

The young talents belonged to B.Tech. (Safety and Fire Engineering) and M.Tech. (Industrial Safety) programmes. Students of the final-year M.Tech. programme secured 100% placements, while the final-year B.Tech. students got around 93% placements.

A total of 91 offers were made to 63 students of B.Tech. Safety and Fire Engineering programme. The recruiters included GAIL, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Cairn, and Vedanta, according to an official communication.

The highest annual package of ₹20 lakh was secured by four students, while the average cost to company offered was ₹12.3 lakh. Twenty-seven students were offered placements at L&T, 12 Vedanta, and 11 students at TATA, it said.

The students of M.Tech. programme in industrial safety (Health Safety and Environment Management) got 100% placements. They were offered jobs at L&T, Worley, TATA Projects, Vedanta, Shapoorji, and KEC International.

A total of 19 offers were extended to 11 students with most of them getting multiple offers. The highest annual package offered was ₹13.5 lakh, while the average cost to company was ₹8.40 lakh, according to the communication.

