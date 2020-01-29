Safeguarding schoolchildren from cybercriminals

The Kochi Police Commissionerate has set up cybersecurity clubs in 140 schools within the city limits as it gears up to make an all-out effort to safeguard youngsters and equip them against falling prey to cybercriminals at a time when mobile phones have become a ubiquitous presence cutting across age profiles.

The cybersecurity clubs have been established to educate students about the threats posed by the criminals on the Internet and how to safeguard oneself against cyberthreats while using the Internet or digital devices.

During the monthly sessions, the do’s and don’ts of cybersecurity, practical tips of securing devices and the standard operating procedure for safe Internet usage are taught. So far, 66 such cybersecurity sessions have been conducted.

“We have roped in two agencies to design a dedicated content for the cybersecurity clubs along the lines of a popular education app. The idea is to create a user-friendly content stripped of jargon. We plan to make it available free through our online and social media platforms,” said Vijay Sakhare, Inspector General and District Police Chief (Kochi City). The topics to be covered in the module being created for cyberclubs include the safe use of social media, how to safeguard against cyberthreats, signs of mobile phone addictiveness and ways to deal with it, how to enhance cybersecurity of gadgets, how to deal with cyberbullying and stalking, precautions to be taken while conducting online financial transactions, and how to prevent oneself from becoming prey to social engineering.

At least one day-long workshop will be conducted in every school every month.