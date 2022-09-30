Safe shelters for women will be set up in all major cities in Kerala, says Veena George

ADVERTISEMENT

Safe shelters for women will be set up in all major cities in the State as part of the ‘Ente Koodu’ project, said Veena George, Minister for Women and Child Development.

She was speaking after inaugurating the Ente Koodu shelter for women near IMG Junction at Kakkanad on Friday. The shelter is meant for women who get stranded after coming here for various purposes.

Such temporary shelter facilities are being arranged in the hostels of the Women and Child Development Corporation as well. Women, including those working, can avail of the facilities. Accommodation has been reserved for a specific number of women in the hostels.

Ms. George said the government was also considering the possibility of linking women-only taxis with the Ente Koodu project for safe conveyance of women to the hostels. The Women and Child Development Corporation has 133 beds across the State.

Hostels will be set up depending on the availability of land in places where there are none now. Ms. George said a hostel with 100 beds of the Women and Child Development Corporation would be operational in Kakkanad in October.

A mobile app has been readied for the operation of the hostels. Details, including facilities and availability of beds, will be available on the app. Accommodation can also be registered using the app. Steps are afoot to include the Ente Koodu project in the app.

The Minister said the Women and Child Development department was running skilling, reskilling and cross-skilling programmes for better intervention and involvement of women at their workplaces. A reskilling programme is being offered to women who are forced to take breaks in their professional career. The department is drawing up projects for self-employment of women and instilling self-confidence among them at workplaces.

Steps are also being taken for the safety of women at home. Legal aid will be available over the helpline 181. The Ente Koodu project was first launched in Kozhikode in 2015 and in Thiruvananthapuram in 2017. Shelters under the project will be operational from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those turning up till 3 a.m. will be accommodated in the shelters.

Those registering by 8 p.m. will be given free dinner. Stay of up to three days will be allowed in the shelters.

Shiny George, who is holding the charge of the district panchayat president, presided over the function.