October 30, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar flagged off Ageas Federal Life Insurance Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2023 here on Sunday. According to the organisers, around 6,000 people participated in the event that was flagged off at the Maharaja’s College Stadium Grounds. Organised by The Soles of Kochi, the 2023 edition of the marathon had three different categories for the runners including the full marathon of 42.2 km, half marathon of 21.1 km and the Fun Run comprising 5 km.