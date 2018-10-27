Sabarimala violence: nearly 400 arrested in district

The police continued the spate of arrests in the district in connection with protests organised against the apex court verdict permitting entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala, with the total number of people arrested rising to 397.

Meanwhile, the photographic lookout notice for 210 suspects published by the police has been sent to all police stations.

Six more persons were arrested within the limits of various city police stations, taking the total number to 232. The police had registered 14 cases within the city limits since the outbreak of protests starting with the hartal on October 18. All, except one, have been released on bail.

Out of the total arrests, 197 were from Mattancherry circle, 23 from Thrikkakara, and one from within the Central Police circle. The accused were slapped with IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly, guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation).

Ninety more persons were arrested within the rural police station limits, taking the total number of arrested to 165 from 75 the previous day. Twenty-three cases were registered in this connection. The arrested include one woman panchayat member of the BJP. All, except the 16 arrested, have been released on bail.