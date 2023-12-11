ADVERTISEMENT

Sabarimala darshan extended by one hour, HC told

December 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Monday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that the darshan timing at Sabarimala has been extended by one hour based on the opinion of the Tantri.

The submission was made by G.Biju, counsel for the TDB, when a suo motu case relating to crowd management at Sabarimala came up for hearing before the Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and G. Gireesh.

He submitted that devotees could have darshan at Sabarimala for 18 hours a day. The timing was from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Moreover, steps had already been taken to avoid crowding at the pilgrim sheds and queue complex .Besides, a decision had been taken to restrict the number of visitors.

The routes through which pilgrims were entering unauthorisedly had been identified and sealed. The court also directed the TDB and other officers to implement the court’s earliest directives in letter and spirit.

The government pleader submitted that the Chief Police Coordinator at Sabarimala, who happens to be in Kochi on Tuesday, would appear before the court and explain various issues of crowd management.

