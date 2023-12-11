HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sabarimala darshan extended by one hour, HC told

December 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Monday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that the darshan timing at Sabarimala has been extended by one hour based on the opinion of the Tantri.

The submission was made by G.Biju, counsel for the TDB, when a suo motu case relating to crowd management at Sabarimala came up for hearing before the Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and G. Gireesh.

He submitted that devotees could have darshan at Sabarimala for 18 hours a day. The timing was from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Moreover, steps had already been taken to avoid crowding at the pilgrim sheds and queue complex .Besides, a decision had been taken to restrict the number of visitors.

The routes through which pilgrims were entering unauthorisedly had been identified and sealed. The court also directed the TDB and other officers to implement the court’s earliest directives in letter and spirit.

The government pleader submitted that the Chief Police Coordinator at Sabarimala, who happens to be in Kochi on Tuesday, would appear before the court and explain various issues of crowd management.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.