S.A. Road may get proper footpath, orderly traffic

Pedestrian and traffic movement on Sahodaran Ayyappan Road could turn systematic and orderly if the design recently prepared for the renovation of the 4-km stretch is implemented.

Prepared as part of the Integrated Sustainable Urban Transport Systems in Smart Cities (Smart- SUT) project, the design done by GIZ (German Society for International Agency) includes continuous footpaths, designated parking spaces and covering of stormwater drains. All overhead utilities will be moved underground with separate corridors for electric lines, telecom data cables and gas pipelines. Pedestrian crossings have been planned every 200 metres along with speed breakers. Bus shelters will be renovated and junctions will be geometrically redesigned.

A stakeholder meeting for the roughly ₹32-crore project was held on Wednesday along with representatives of the Kochi Corporation, Kerala Water Authority, Kerala State Electricity Board, telecom companies and residents’ associations as part of a two-day workshop on sustainable and low-carbon urban mobility. Radar mapping of the underground utilities will be taken up before the project is implemented. Abhijit Lokre and Apurva Parikh, consultants for the project, explained the design to stakeholders.

The workshop also put forth a proposed pilot project to operate electric autorickshaws in wards 1 to 28 of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, said Swapna Ann Wilson, technical expert, Smart-SUT. In the pilot project, up to 50 share autorickshaws will be operated by the Ernakulam District Auto Rickshaw Drivers Society, an umbrella society of autorickshaw trade unions formed earlier this year, which is currently operating the e-autos which serve as metro feeders.

The pilot e-auto project, partly funded by GIZ, is likely to be implemented in the West Kochi area by April to improve last-mile connectivity to and from bus stands and boat jetties.

The finalised design for the projects will be submitted to the Kochi Corporation for approval soon, after which funding will be sought for S.A. Road renovation.