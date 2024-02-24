ADVERTISEMENT

S. C. Mudgerikar is new CMD of FACT

February 24, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

S.C. Mudgerikar

S.C. Mudgerikar, chairman and managing director, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited, has assumed additional charge as chairman and managing director of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd with effect from February 23. He succeeds Kishor Rungta, whose tenure as head of Kerala’s largest Central public sector undertaking ended earlier this month.

Mr. Mudgerikar, a techno manager with vast experience, is an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer, who assumed charge at RCF towards the end of 2019. He is a post-graduate engineer and holds management qualification from IIM, Bangalore.

