S. C. Mudgerikar is new CMD of FACT

February 24, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

S.C. Mudgerikar, chairman and managing director, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited, has assumed additional charge as chairman and managing director of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd with effect from February 23. He succeeds Kishor Rungta, whose tenure as head of Kerala’s largest Central public sector undertaking ended earlier this month.

Mr. Mudgerikar, a techno manager with vast experience, is an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer, who assumed charge at RCF towards the end of 2019. He is a post-graduate engineer and holds management qualification from IIM, Bangalore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.