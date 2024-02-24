GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

S. C. Mudgerikar is new CMD of FACT

February 24, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
S.C. Mudgerikar

S.C. Mudgerikar

S.C. Mudgerikar, chairman and managing director, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited, has assumed additional charge as chairman and managing director of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd with effect from February 23. He succeeds Kishor Rungta, whose tenure as head of Kerala’s largest Central public sector undertaking ended earlier this month.

Mr. Mudgerikar, a techno manager with vast experience, is an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer, who assumed charge at RCF towards the end of 2019. He is a post-graduate engineer and holds management qualification from IIM, Bangalore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.