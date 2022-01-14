Russian warships call at Kochi

Three Russian warships — Missile Cruiser Varyag, Destroyer Admiral Tribuz and Tanker Boris Butoma — are on a two-day goodwill visit to Kochi.

The ships arrived at the Cochin Port Trust early on Thursday morning and were received by senior naval authorities with the naval band in attendance. Captain 1st Rank Anatoly Velichko, Commanding Officer of the detachment, who is also the Chief of Staff of the division of ships, Russian Pacific Fleet; Captain 2nd Rank Roman Glushakov, Commanding Officer of RuFNS Varyag, and Captain 2nd Rank Igor Tolbatov, Commanding Officer of RuFNS Admiral Tribuz, called on Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, later in the day.

During the visit, various professional interactions are planned between Russian and Indian navies.

The ships will depart from Kochi on Friday for Chabahar, Iran.