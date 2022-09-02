Russian varsities keen to collaborate with Cusat

Eight universities express interest

Eight universities in Russia have expressed interest in academic collaboration with the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), according to the varsity authorities. This was conveyed during the visit of Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India, to the varsity on Friday.

The collaborations are expected to improve global institutional ranking, quality of teaching, and learning processes, according to a communication from the university.

The Russian universities interested in academic collaboration include St. Petersburg Electro Technical University, Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, North-Caucasus Federal University, Industrial University of Tyumen, Siberian Transport University, Nizhny Novgorod State Technical University, Orenburg State Medical University, and North-Western State Medical University, it said.

The communication quoted Mr. Alipov as saying that Russian Embassy in India would support the research and educational cooperation. The Ambassador said Russia was keen to promote international ties in education, culture, and tourism in India. Russia would like to learn more about the Indian model of scientific education and the international marketing of the country’s strong education system, it said.

Mr. Alipov discussed the Memorandum of Understanding signed between St. Petersburg Electro Technical University in Russia and the Department of Ship Technology, Cusat, in his interaction with Vice Chancellor Dr. K.N. Madhusoodanan, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. P.G. Sankaran, Registrar Dr. V. Meera, and Dr. Satheesh Babu P.K., head of the department of ship technology.

The Russian envoy was in Kochi to attend the commissioning of INS Vikrant.