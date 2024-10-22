Russian submarine visits Kochi

Russian submarine Ufa that docked here on Tuesday was given a warm welcome by the Indian Navy.

A symbol of the ‘unshakable friendship’ between India and Russia, the maritime cooperation between the two countries continues to sail strong, said the Defence PRO (Kochi) in a post on X. The visit of the submarine coincides with the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia for the 16th BRICS summit.

In August, Russian naval ships Varyag and Marshal Shaposhnikov had called at Kochi on a goodwill visit. The visit saw professional interactions, cross-deck visits, social engagements, and friendly sports fixtures.