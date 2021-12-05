Russian national in Kerala tests COVID-19 positive

Kochi:

05 December 2021 12:50 IST

A 25-year-old Russian national, who landed at the Cochin International airport on Sunday has been tested positive for COVID 19. He arrived from Britain and has been shifted to a Government Hospital in Ambalamugal, near Kochi, health department sources said.

The sample collected from the infected person has now been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether the patient is a carrier of Omicron variant of the COVID 19 virus. The sample will be tested in Thiruvananthapuram.

One from among a group of 20 tourists from Kerala, who had visited Russia and landed in Kochi.on November 28 had tested positive for COVID 19, airport sources said.

Russia is among the list of high risk countries for Omicron spread.