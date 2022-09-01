Russian Ambassador to visit Cusat

To interact with faculty of Department of Ship Technology

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 01, 2022 18:43 IST

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov will visit Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on September 2.

He will interact with faculty members of the Department of Ship Technology, which has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with St. Petersburg Marine University. The meeting will be held in the chamber of Vice Chancellor Dr. K.N. Madhusoodanan, according to an official communication.

The Russian envoy is in Kochi to attend the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the country’s first indigenously designed aircraft carrier, it said.

