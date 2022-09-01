Russian Ambassador to visit Cusat
To interact with faculty of Department of Ship Technology
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov will visit Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on September 2.
He will interact with faculty members of the Department of Ship Technology, which has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with St. Petersburg Marine University. The meeting will be held in the chamber of Vice Chancellor Dr. K.N. Madhusoodanan, according to an official communication.
The Russian envoy is in Kochi to attend the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the country’s first indigenously designed aircraft carrier, it said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.