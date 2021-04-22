Rural police urge strict compliance for early lifting of curbs

Kochi

Restrictions in containment zones will not stifle day-to-day activities, say police

The Ernakulam Rural police have urged the public to fully comply with the COVID-19 protocol so that restrictions could be relaxed at the earliest.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik visited containment zones within the rural police limits on Thursday. He observed that restrictions without stifling day-to-day activities had been enforced in containment zones.

Mr. Karthik visited Edathala and Vengola panchayats and Perumbavoor town. He said not more than five persons would be allowed to assemble in containment zones. Restrictions have been enforced at shops and other business establishments.

Entry to containment and micro-containment zones remains strictly regulated. Dining at eateries has been banned though takeaways will be allowed till 9 p.m. All tourism-related activities have been banned in containment zones. Religious events will be allowed without crowding.

Prayers will be allowed at mosques in connection with ‘breaking the fast’ though social gatherings will not be permitted. Shops selling essential items and medical stores can operate in an unhindered manner. They will be allowed to operate till 7.30 p.m.

Not more than 20 persons and 10 persons, including family members, will be allowed for marriages and funerals respectively.

Those moving out or entering containment zones should either produce identity cards or other documents issued by employers.