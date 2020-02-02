Rural police to keep a ‘thousand eyes’ open

The District Rural Police are gearing up to bring its entire jurisdictional area under round-the-clock monitoring with the help of high-resolution CCTV cameras for better maintenance of law and order through a novel project named Thousand Eyes.

The project, conceived as a public-private partnership initiative, aims at a centralised monitoring system through a network of CCTVs at the command and control room at the district police headquarters. Besides, monitoring will be facilitated at sub-divisional police offices and local police stations.

“The project will be implemented in two phases as part of introducing smart policing within the rural police limits. Initially, maximum number of CCTVs will be mounted at all public spaces under all local police station limits with public participation. Station House Officers [SHOs] have been given directions in this regard,” a release issued here on Friday quoted District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik as saying.

SHOs have also been asked to ensure that CCTVs installed earlier are still working. They have been told to report the steps taken in connection with the project at the crime conference to be held at the district police headquarters.

Sub divisional officers have been asked to solicit support under the corporate social responsibility initiatives of public and private sector companies and multinational corporations for mounting more CCTVs in areas where they are missing in the second phase.

The District Special Branch DySP will be the nodal officer for the project. The system is expected to come in handy for better traffic management, monitoring dharnas, and keeping a close eye on public spaces like major junctions and autorickshaw and bus stands frequented by women and children.

CCTV coverage is also expected to help in VIP security, crowd management, real-time coordination between various departments, monitoring strangers found under suspicious circumstances during night, and evidence collection from crime scenes.

The objective is to instill an enhanced sense of security among people within the rural police limits.