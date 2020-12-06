Rural police to deploy 3,500 personnel for election duty

Arrangements made at police stations to watch live feeds

The Ernakulam Rural Police will deploy 3,500 personnel for maintenance of law and order during the local body polls.

Besides, another 632 special officers will be deployed. The Rural police are also deploying 430 personnel in districts.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik on Friday held a virtual briefing through a dedicated platform from his headquarters as part of equipping the personnel for election duty. Arrangements have been made at police stations and special units to watch live feeds.

The Ernakulam Rural Police limits have been split into six election sub-divisions. A cluster of 15 polling booths will be covered by a group patrol team and two law and order patrol teams to be deployed at the police station-level.

The patrol vehicles will be fitted with recording devices. Sub-division-level investigation teams will be deployed to probe cases pertaining to elections.

In the run-up to the elections, vehicle checking will be intensified against the potential transportation of arms, liquor, and explosives.

Masks and sanitisers will be mandatory in polling booths. Mr. Karthik said that the right to cast vote should be exercised strictly in compliance with physical distancing norms.