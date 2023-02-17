ADVERTISEMENT

Rural police to deploy 1,250 personnel for security in connection with Sivarathri

February 17, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam rural police have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of Sivarathri.

Around 1,250 police personnel, including nine DySPs and 23 inspectors, have been deployed across all important points in Aluva town. Besides, cops have been deployed in plain clothes at busy locations such as the railway station and bus stand. The town will remain under surveillance round-the-clock with the help of the watch tower.

Bomb detection and disposal squad would also be deployed. A police control room will be opened at Aluva Manappuram.

