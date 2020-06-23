Rural police to crack the whip on physical distancing norm violators

With COVID-19 cases showing no signs of immediate let-up and the public increasingly ignoring physical distancing norms, the Ernakulam Rural Police have decided to act tough.

Sending out a clear message that there will be no leniency to those floundering in adopting precautionary measures, K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), has ordered the force to crack the whip on those found flouting physical distancing norms in the coming days.

The move comes in the wake of crowding noticed in public places like bus stops and markets in violation of physical distancing norms recently. The police are planning to embark on a dual strategy of strict enforcement and widespread awareness campaign on the need for maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Rural police registered 13 cases, arrested five persons, and seized five vehicles on the charge of lockdown violations. Three were charged for not wearing masks. Charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance have been invoked against them.