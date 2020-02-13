Rural police to be trained to hone investigation skills

The Ernakulam Rural Police have embarked on a year-long training programme for improving the investigating skills of its personnel.

District and Sessions Judge Kauser Edappagath inaugurated the programme launched in association with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at the district police headquarters on Wednesday.

“From now on, 100 police personnel will be given a day-long training every Wednesday. Three personnel each from every police station, irrespective of their ranks and aged under 45, will be selected for the weekly training.

“The idea is to expose the entire 2,800-strong force to training by the end of the year,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).Police officers have been classified into three categories based on the kind of cases they handle for the purpose of training. Thus, officers from the hurt and homicide wing of police stations across the rural limits have been named Red Caps, while those handling property-related cases are called Blue Caps. Officers probing economic offences have been named White Caps.

Domain experts from various training institutes and agencies will be roped in as faculty members.