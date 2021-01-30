Rural police tighten up pandemic protocol

With the State government taking a serious note of the spike in COVID-19 cases and considering tightening up restrictions, the Ernakulam Rural Police have embarked on an awareness campaign.
Accordingly, the police have begun making public announcements on the need to comply with the COVID-19 protocol, including proper wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing.
District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik said campaigns would be intensified by deploying additional uniformed personnel. “Janamaithri beat police personnel are conducting house visits, while more patrolling units have been deployed for enforcement of the protocol. Public functions will be allowed in accordance with government guidelines, and violators will be strictly dealt with,” he added.
The restrictions are applicable to weddings and funerals too. Physical distancing norms will be strictly enforced in markets and other business establishments. Use of masks is mandatory, while shops should arrange for hand sanitisers.
Mr. Karthik said a round-the-clock control room was functional at the district police headquarters. He urged people to maintain utmost caution.
