Rural police step up enforcement of COVID protocol

The rural police held a series of virtual meeting with residents’ associations and the merchant community on Tuesday over the restrictions to be enforced in the wake of the surge in COVID-19.

The meetings held at the instance of K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), discussed the various measures to be taken to check the second wave of the pandemic.

The police told the traders to conduct business in strict compliance with the COVID protocol. Merchants also shared their suggestions at the meetings.

Steps to be taken through residents’ associations were also discussed at the meetings. Similar meetings were held at all five rural police sub-divisions.

Meanwhile, the rural police have intensified the enforcement of the COVID protocol. Special squads have been deployed for checks.

On Monday, 92 cases were registered and 26 persons were arrested for the violation of the protocol. This was in addition to the action taken against 3,306 for not wearing masks and 3,075 for not maintaining physical distance.