Rural police set up call centres

The Ernakulam Rural police have set up full-fledged, round-the-clock call centres at district and sud-divisional levels exclusively for dealing with issues related to COVID-19.

The district-level call centre at the Rural police headquarters will be manned by five police personnel, while the three call centres at DySP offices at Aluva, Perumbavoor and Muvattupuzha will be manned by two personnel at a time.

“We have a tie-up with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences whereby our call centre will facilitate counselling for callers in need of psychological support,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

“With partial lockdown on the anvil, people may come up with complaints regarding disruption of essential services like power and water. We will work closely in association with the departments and ensure that any disruption is resolved at the earliest,” Mr. Karthik said.

Call centres may be reached through the numbers:0484-2633550, 62385-00849, 62385-00850, 62385-00851 and 62385-00552.