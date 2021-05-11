Rural police set to tighten curbs

The Ernakulam Rural police are set to further tighten restrictions in places where the test positivity rate is on the higher side.

K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), said that more police personnel will be deployed in such areas for stringent enforcement of the lockdown. Special patrol teams will be deployed and those in quarantine will be strictly monitored. Quarantine violations will be strictly dealt with.

The police on Tuesday registered 201 cases for lockdown violations, arrested 41, seized 131 vehicles, and booked four persons for quarantine violations, 1,535 for not wearing masks, and 1,372 for not maintaining physical distance.

The police have so far issued 2,630 e-passes on 20,692 applications with passes restricted for only emergency reasons. Passes are being issued from the district police headquarters only for those within the rural police limits.