Rural police register six cases under Operation P Hunt in Ernakulam

May 22, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police on Monday registered six cases as part of Operation P Hunt, the drive against online child sexual abuse.

The cases were registered in Kuruppampady, Njarakkal, Muvattupuzha, Chottanikkara, Kothamangalam, and Varapuzha police stations. The police have recovered nude pictures of children from the mobile phones of the accused. Phones and related accessories were seized.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Cyberdome, cyber station, cyber cell and various police stations under the supervision of District Police Chief Vivek Kumar. The drive, which started in the early morning hours, lasted till night.

“Strict action will be taken against those guilty of watching, sharing, circulating and downloading nude pictures and porn videos involving children. The drive will continue in the coming days as well,” said Mr. Kumar.

Man externed under KAAPA

A man accused of being a habitual offender was externed from the Ernakulam Rural police limits for six months under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act on Monday.

The accused was identified as Bobby, 39, of Malayattoor. The order was issued by Ernakulam Range DIG A. Srinivas based on a report submitted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar as part of the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt against miscreants.

The accused have several cases, including for attempt to murder, assault, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, against him. The decision to extern him was taken after he allegedly issued a death threat to a witness in an attempt to murder case registered against him.

So far, 76 persons have been arrested and 53 exiled under Operation Dark Hunt.