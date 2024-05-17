Rural police register 145 NDPS cases in six months under Operation Clean

The Ernakulam Rural police have registered as many as 145 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the past six months under the drive Operation Clean, a strategic campaign aimed at identifying and neutralising major threats and players associated with organised crime.

The campaign prioritised action against smuggling, peddling and consumption of drugs. As part of the campaign, 60 kilograms of ganja, 2.25 kilograms of MDMA, 65 LSD stamps, 35 grams of heroin, 7 grams of Meth, and 600 ganja beedis have been seized so far. Vaibhav Saxena, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), had launched the campaign as a continuation of ‘Yodhav,’ a project launched by the State Police in 2022 to eliminate the production, use and trafficking of drugs in Kerala.

In a latest incident earlier this month, the Ernakulam Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Chengamanad police seized 100 grams of MDMA allegedly being smuggled in from Bengaluru in a premium car. The car was intercepted following a tip-off that MDMA was being smuggled in through the national highway. However, the smugglers abandoned the drugs and gave the police the slip by speeding away. However, five accused were arrested shortly thereafter.

In another incident earlier this month, a youngster was arrested with 200 grams of MDMA worth around ₹15 lakh at Angamaly while travelling from Bengaluru in a tourist bus. The accused reportedly sourced the drug from a Nigerian citizen in Bengaluru. In fact, in the first week of May alone, the police had seized 305 grams of MDMA.

Last December, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the North Paravur police had seized 1.84 kg of MDMA worth around crores, one of the biggest in the district in recent times. The drug was found hidden in a rented home at North Paravur and inside the tyre of a car parked in the compound.

The police had since then arrested three persons. One of the gang members used to go to Delhi by flight to source the drug and made necessary arrangements. Later, another reached there and smuggled the drug to North Paravur on a used vehicle via Bengaluru. The accused had taken the house for rent in the guise of producing a short film.

In December, two persons were arrested with 65 LSD stamps worth lakhs of rupees. They were intercepted while they were smuggling drugs on a motorcycle meant for sale during Christmas and New Year revelry.

