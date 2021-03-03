Rural police open 24x7 election cell

The Ernakulam Rural police opened a 24x7 election cell at the district police headquarters on Tuesday.
The cell headed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik will coordinate police checks, duty deployment, law and order maintenance, drives against antisocial elements, and data collection. Mr. Karthik said all the 44 stations under the five rural police subdivisions of Aluva, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, Puthencruz, and Munambam as well as special units will be linked up with the cell. Steps will be taken to ensure that election work is done in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. Violations, if any, will be strictly dealt with.
Data of those with criminal antecedents are being collected. Their activities will be closely monitored, while action is being taken against habitual offenders.
Around 150 policemen have been deployed to check the flow of money and alcohol and model code of conduct violations. A separate team has been formed to act against drugs. Those convicted in the past in NDPS cases are being strictly monitored.
Police and Central forces will be deployed in vulnerable polling booths. Route marches are held jointly by the police and Central forces to sensitise the public.
