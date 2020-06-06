Kochi

Rural police launch drive to detect night curfew violations

392 cases registered

The Ernakulam Rural police have kick-started a special drive after detecting flagrant violations in night curfew over the last couple of days.

As many as 392 cases were registered, and several vehicles were seized during the drive that predominantly focused on traders, shops, and other business establishments. “While life is almost back to normal during the day time, there is still a curfew in place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Unless it is for some medical emergency, people are not supposed to be out during that time, and motorists venturing out should carry passes,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The police said migrant workers were also found taking long walks during the curfew time. Mr. Karthik warned that those found violating the curfew would be slapped with various provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and the Disaster Management Act in addition to the IPC.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 11:33:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/rural-police-launch-drive-to-detect-night-curfew-violations/article31769225.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY