Rural police launch drive to detect night curfew violations

The Ernakulam Rural police have kick-started a special drive after detecting flagrant violations in night curfew over the last couple of days.

As many as 392 cases were registered, and several vehicles were seized during the drive that predominantly focused on traders, shops, and other business establishments. “While life is almost back to normal during the day time, there is still a curfew in place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Unless it is for some medical emergency, people are not supposed to be out during that time, and motorists venturing out should carry passes,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The police said migrant workers were also found taking long walks during the curfew time. Mr. Karthik warned that those found violating the curfew would be slapped with various provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and the Disaster Management Act in addition to the IPC.