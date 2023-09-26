Ernakulam Rural police issue advisory against loan apps

September 26, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police have issued advisory urging the public to be on guard against falling prey to the net of debt trap cast by lending apps.

Plans are afoot to follow up the advisory with a drive targeting such apps. The advisory comes in the wake of the surge in incidents involving loan apps that do not have the recognition of the Reserve Bank of India.

It assumes significance against the backdrop of the tragic death of a four-member family at Valiya Kadamakudy earlier this month.

Shortly after the incident, reports started making rounds alleging that persecution by loan apps could also have played a role in the incident though the police are waiting for conclusive evidence after the cyber forensic examination of the victims’ mobile phones before reaching any conclusion.

“Enforcement drive against apps is tricky and requires cyber expertise. Besides, there seems to be reluctance on the part of victims to lodge complaints, which is necessary for registering cases. More than enforcement, what is critical is awareness campaign about the dangers of opting for loan apps,” said Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Many of these loan apps lend for as short a window as seven days at an exorbitant interest rate. For instance, for a loan of ₹5,000, not more than ₹3,500 may get credited to the loanee’s account, while the rest is deducted as interest, said rural police sources. For availing of the loan, copies of Aadhaar card, PAN card, and photos need to be submitted, which may also get misused.

However, the most potent tool is the app that the loanee will have to download on his mobile phone. This gives those behind the loan app access to debtors’ mobile phone, including the gallery, text messages, and contact lists.

On failure to repay the loan, the loanee initially get threatening and defamatory messages, including his or her morphed pictures. In the next stage, these messages and pictures get sent to those in the contact lists on their phones aimed at psychologically demolishing debtors.

In between, debtors are even suggested other similar apps to clear their previous debts pushing them even further into debt trap.

According to cyber police sources, it also happens that debts taken over loan apps could never be cleared even after fully repaying the amount as they keep on claiming more dues on one pretext or the other. It is not easy to track down those behind the loan apps either as messages are often sent using Internet connection masked through the use of VPN.

The public can send loan app-related complaints to the number 94979-80900 either as text, audio or video messages. The cyber cell helpline number 1930 can also be used.

