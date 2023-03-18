Rural police invoke preventive law to check drug menace

March 18, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police on Saturday detained a man under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as part of their concerted efforts to check drug menace.

Nisar alias Kunjumuhammed, 40, of Muvattupuzha, who originally hails from Idukki, was an accused in multiple narcotic cases. The move was to restrain the accused involved in smuggling and peddling narcotic substances, the police said.

The action was initiated on the basis of a report filed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

According to the police, Nisar was an accused in the case relating to the seizure of 103.870 kg of ganja at Angamaly in November 2020 and another case registered by the Excise Range Office at Kothamangalam pertaining to the seizure of 1.223 kg of ganja in June 2022.

The Rural police had earlier invoked the Act against three other accused involved in multiple cases, including the seizure of 225 kg of ganja from Karukutty in 2021.

Man externed

A man was externed from the rural district limits for six months under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Action was initiated against Sandeep Ambadan, 25, of Thuravoor under Operation Dark Hunt on the basis of a report submitted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. He had been booked in an attempt to murder case.

So far, the Rural police have arrested 70 persons and externed 50 persons as part of the drive.

Theft

The Mulavukadu police on Saturday arrested two youngsters on the charge of stealing a mobile phone. The police said Akshay Shaiju, 18, of of Vypeen and Jose Alan, 20, of Edappally were habitual offenders. The proceeds from selling the stolen phones were spent on drugs, they added.

Jose Alan had cases against him for theft and under the POCSO Act and NDPS Act at various police stations in the district. Akshay too had cases against him at Mulavukadu and Cheranalloor police stations. They were presented in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Tobacco

The Kothamangalam police on Saturday arrested a man with banned tobacco products. The arrested is Abu Huraira, 43, of Nagoon in Assam. The contraband was found stashed in sacks at his house.

