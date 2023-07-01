Rural police invoke KAAPA against two

July 01, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man and externed another under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Vishal Murali, 32, of Aluva was arrested on the basis of a report filed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar as part of the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt against anti-social elements.

He is an accused in various cases related to attempt to murder, assault, criminal trespassing, and criminal intimidation at Aluva East, Edathala and Angamaly police stations in the last five years.

Faisal, 33, of Chelamattam, was externed from the rural police limits for six months. He is an accused in several theft cases.

So far, 81 habitual offenders have been arrested and 57 externed under KAAPA.

Mr. Kumar said the rural police would invoke KAAPA against more offenders.

MDMA seizure

The Thadiyittaparambu police arrested one more person in a case related to the seizure of 26 grams of MDMA and 2 kg of ganja from a house at South Vazhakkulam last month.

The arrested is Ajmal, 23, of Ponjassery. The police had earlier arrested one Muhammed Aslam in the case. They said Ajmal used to supply drugs to Aslam.

The accused used to smuggle in drugs from other States targeting mainly youngsters.