Kochi

Rural police intensify checks along border areas

Spike in cases in Idukki, Kottayam

The Ernakulam Rural police have beefed up security along the district borders.

K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), inspected the border areas on Tuesday. The rural police limits share 13 border points with Idukki and Kottayam districts, spread over Oonnukal, Mulanthuruthy, Vazhakkulam, Piravom, Koothattukulam, Muvattupuzha, Pothanikkad and Kalloorkkad police station limits. Idukki and Kottayam have been declared red zones in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases there.

The police have introduced stringent inspections at all such points, including deployment of round-the-clock guards to check unauthorised travel.

Affidavit

Motorists found trying to cross over for non-emergency reasons are being turned back. Those with pressing needs are allowed only on submission of affidavits issued by the district administration concerned.

Exemptions are granted only for essential services. Cases are being registered against those venturing out without face masks and violating lockdown rules. The police are extending direct assistance to people in need along the border areas.

