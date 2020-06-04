Rural police gear up to tackle floods

The Ernakulam Rural police have made extensive arrangements to deal with a potential flood during the monsoon.

A control room for flood mitigation has been launched at the district police headquarters. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik said the control room was in addition to all 34 stations within the rural limits that would serve as control rooms during any such emergency.

Generators and power backup had been arranged in control rooms to ensure trouble-free communication. Collection of data regarding flood-prone areas, buildings and communities had begun. Steps were afoot to identify rehabilitation centres in association with Revenue and Local Self-Government Departments.