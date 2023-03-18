Rural police for targeted patrolling in little-explored tourist locales in Ernakulam to thwart crimes against visitors

March 18, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam rural police are in the process of identifying little-explored and secluded spots with tourism potential for targeted patrolling, realising that visitors there could be exposed to anti-social elements.

A recent incident in which a college girl was allegedly molested by two persons at such a spot within the limits of Payipra panchayat in Muvattupuzha seems to have served as a trigger. A man was arrested in the case registered by the Muvattupuzha police, while hunt is on for the other accused.

“We have such places within rural limits where we could explore the possibility of intensified targeted patrolling. We are already pursuing workable intelligence received from the Special Branch with regard to such places,” said Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Moral policing seems to have emerged as a potential offence perpetrated in such locales as in the case of the incident at Poyalimala in Payipra panchayat. A college boy and girl visiting the location was cornered by an autorickshaw driver who took their photos and then molested the girl along with another person by threatening to upload the photos on social media.

In fact, the girl was disinclined to lodge a complaint fearing the ‘bad name’ it would bring but did nevertheless after being persuaded by the police who came to know about the incident through a tip-off.

“We use training sessions for school- and college-going girls by our Pink police team for amassing information about such incidents. More than patrolling, there should be awareness so that victims come forward and lodge complaints, and it serves as a deterrent,” said Mr. Kumar.

With the Tourism department eyeing to have at least one destination in every panchayat under the Destination Challenge project, places such as Poyalimala may in due course get into the list of recognised tourism spots.

“Once that happens, the department can take initiatives like deploying security personnel for the safety of visitors. But till then it is more for the local body concerned and the police to intervene,” said Shyam Krishnan, secretary, District Tourism Promotion Council.

Meanwhile, the Muvattupuzha police have learnt that similar incidents might have taken place in the past at Poyalimala, which is essentially a hilltop spread over four or five acres with forest-like ambience on many stretches.

