Rural police flooded with complaints of fake FB accounts

Stolen pictures from real profiles being used for setting up fake ones

The Ernakulam Rural police are being flooded with complaints about fake Facebook accounts.

Nearly 250 such plaints were received in the last eight months alone.

Stolen pictures from real accounts are being used for setting up fake accounts in most cases. The accounts rival the original ones in their make and government servants and women often fall prey to them.

It starts with fake account holders striking friendships with their gullible victims, the police said. The seemingly innocuous and friendly chat then descends into a torrential flow of vulgar messages.

“By the time, the victims realise their folly, it would be too late. We have received too many complaints and in most cases we have been able to find some solutions,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Fake charity

Similar frauds are also being conducted in the guise of charity. A trend of forging Facebook accounts of government servants in seeking donations for charity has caught up. The ploy is to trap victims by selling them the trust worthiness of government servants.

Many such accounts have been forged, including that of senior officers. Many have fallen for the trap and lost money, the police said.

The hacking of accounts of government employees is also rife.

“Often the accounts of those who use their mobile numbers as passwords are being hacked into. It is imperative to use stronger and safe passwords,” said Mr. Karthik.