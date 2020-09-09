Rural police crack the whip on anti-social elements

After a brief hiatus when they were preoccupied with the fight against the pandemic, the Ernakulam Rural Police have yet again started a clampdown on anti-social elements.

Anseer aka Anas, 36, of Perumbavoor, a history-sheeter, was arrested by invoking the Kerala Anti Social Activities Prevention Act. He was already in judicial custody when he was arrested again in connection with a murder in a lodge at Paravur and a suicide.

He was arrested under KAPA last year. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) had to invoke it yet again after he was found flouting the law consistently even after he was released. He had several cases against his name in various stations within the State and even outside.

Steps have been initiated to invoke KAPA against his gang members as well.