Rural police chief orders preliminary inquiry into detention of Aluva municipal staff

After detaining a daily wage worker of the Aluva municipality allegedly on mistaken identity for close to four hours on Friday in a house trespass and dacoity case registered last year, the Perumbavur police on Monday arrested one of the actual culprits.

The accused arrested was identified as Sunil of Malappuram. The police said that more people were involved.

The arrest came a day after District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena ordered a preliminary inquiry by the Special Branch DySP into the alleged unauthorised custody of the municipal staff. A day after the detention, the Aluva municipal council had passed a resolution against the police taking their employee into custody without securing the permission of the municipal authorities.

A team led by Perumbavoor sub-inspector had picked up P.A. Sudheer, a contingent staff, from the Aluva municipal office when he had just reported for night duty while keeping him completely in the dark about the reason for his custody on Friday around 5.45 p.m. He was released only around 9.30 p.m. after the petitioner in an identification parade of sorts confirmed that Mr. Sudheer wasn’t among the accused.

Aluva municipal chairperson M.O. John who interfered when the staff was being taken away said that the police declined to reveal the reason for detention even to him but assured to give a call on reaching the station though that call never came. “The municipal secretary was present in the office and his permission should have been taken by the police. I didn’t object beyond a point to avoid the risk of being accused of obstructing their work. Also, I was under the impression that may be he was accused of some grievous crime to be taken away like that,” said Mr. John.

Mr. Sudheer said that he was told that he was picked up as a suspect in the case only after reaching the Perumbavur police station and a ward member of Vazhakkulam panchayat and his classmate intervened. “When I was told about the case, I said that let the affected family that petitioned identify me in that event. I have no complaint against the police. I only hope that the incident doesn’t affect my daily wage work, which alone helps me to make ends meet,” a helpless Mr. Sudheer said.

