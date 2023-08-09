ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam Rural police begin registration of migrant workers

August 09, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police have started collecting details of migrant workers for their registration.

The objective is to create a database of migrant workers and their workplaces to ensure their safety, the police said. Steps have been initiated at all 34 police stations across all five rural sub divisions. Police personnel have been deployed for the registration process.

The police are planning to collect 40-odd details, including personal details of migrant workers, bank account details, Aadhaar number, social media details, and criminal antecedents, if any.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar has asked employers to ensure the participation of all migrant workers in the process.

