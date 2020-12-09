Rural police begin deployment at polling stations

The Ernakulam Rural police have started deployment of personnel across 2,356 polling stations and 19 counting stations within its limits on Tuesday.
Patrol ahead of the polling has also been launched. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik said that additional force would be deployed at vulnerable booths. He visited the polling booths on Tuesday.
Mr. Karthik said that polling booths would be out of bounds for everyone except voters and those with relevant passes issued by the authorities concerned. Crowding should be avoided at camps set up near polling booths by political parties and candidates.
Votes should be cast in compliance with physical-distancing norms. Masks will be mandatory for the electorate. Restrictions regarding use of vehicles should be strictly complied with and relevant passes should be displayed in them. Liquor should not be distributed or sold 48 hours prior to the conclusion of voting and on the counting day.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath