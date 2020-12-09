Rural police begin deployment at polling stations

The Ernakulam Rural police have started deployment of personnel across 2,356 polling stations and 19 counting stations within its limits on Tuesday.

Patrol ahead of the polling has also been launched. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik said that additional force would be deployed at vulnerable booths. He visited the polling booths on Tuesday.

Mr. Karthik said that polling booths would be out of bounds for everyone except voters and those with relevant passes issued by the authorities concerned. Crowding should be avoided at camps set up near polling booths by political parties and candidates.

Votes should be cast in compliance with physical-distancing norms. Masks will be mandatory for the electorate. Restrictions regarding use of vehicles should be strictly complied with and relevant passes should be displayed in them. Liquor should not be distributed or sold 48 hours prior to the conclusion of voting and on the counting day.