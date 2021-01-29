Rural police arrest youth under KAAPA

Kochi

29 January 2021 21:33 IST

The accused was involved in seven criminal cases

The Ernakulam Rural Police have arrested a man under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) as part of Operation Dark Hunt.

The arrested is Rinshad, 27, of Chittattukara. He remains lodged at the Viyyur Central Jail.

The accused was involved in seven criminal cases registered by the Vadakkekara police. His arrest was based on a report of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the charges against him are murder attempt, assault, causing grievous hurt, obstructing public servants, and unlawful assembly. He was once banned from entering the Ernakulam rural limits under KAAPA for six months from May 2019.

After completing that term, he was allegedly involved in an attempt to murder case in July last year, following which KAAPA was invoked yet again.

So far, 23 persons have been arrested under KAAPA as part of Operation Dark Hunt, while another 25 have been banned from entering the rural limits. Mr. Karthik has warned of further action against anti-social elements.

Man held

The Kalloorkad police have arrested a person who was accused of threatening Janamaithri beat police officials during a house visit.

Abhilash, 40, of Kavakkad is accused of flashing a knife and hurling verbal abuse at the beat police officials who visited his house to inquire about his sick father and differently abled sister on January 11.

A team led by Kalloorkad Station House Officer K.J. Peter and comprising Assistant Sub Inspectors Shibu Jose and James and senior civil police officer Jeemon made the arrest. Abhilash was produced in court and remanded.