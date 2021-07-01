Rural police arrest one more under KAAPA

Twenty-nine persons held under Operation Dark Hunt

The Ernakulam Rural Police on Thursday arrested one more person under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The arrested is Nikhil aka Koottala, 24, of Ayyampuzha, an alleged habitual offender with several cases against him. The move was based on a report of K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). He was sent to the Viyyur Central Jail.

Nikhil remains booked for attempt to murder, theft, unlawful assembly, criminal trespassing, and obstructing the duty of public servants in cases registered across Ayyampuzha, Kalady, Angamaly and Peechi police stations.

He was banned from entering the rural limits for a year from 2019 under KAAPA. The Act was yet against invoked after he was arraigned as an accused in a case registered by the Kalady police last March.

The rural police have so far arrested 29 persons under KAAPA as part of the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt and banned another 26 from entering the rural limits.