Rural police arrest habitual offender under KAAPA in Kochi

The Ernakulam Rural police on Thursday arrested a habitual offender under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Amal, 26, of Vengoor was arrested on the basis of a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

The accused had several cases registered against him for murder, attempt to murder, assault, trespass, and unlawful assembly, in addition to charges under the Arms Act for illegal possession of arms, at Kuruppampady, Kothamangalam, and Angamaly police stations in the last six months.

He was under preventive detention for six months under KAAPA in 2017. He was further imprisoned for a year under the same Act in October 2020 after getting involved in criminal activities after being released.

The accused had allegedly demanded money from a lorry driver at Kuruppumpady, and when declined, he made off with the vehicle shortly after his release in March. KAAPA was further invoked against him on this count.

The rural police have so far arrested 61 persons under KAAPA and exiled another 36 under its ongoing Operation Dark Hunt.