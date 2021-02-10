Rural police arrest ganja dealer

KOCHI

10 February 2021 01:36 IST

The Palakkad native was nabbed from Vizag

The Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday arrested an alleged lynchpin of a gang accused of smuggling in ganja in large quantities reportedly from the Maoist-infested areas of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused, Sharafudheen, a native of Palakkad, was arrested from a village in Vishakapatnam.

The police had in November seized 150 kg of ganja. The arrest followed a probe by a special investigation squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik and led by Angamaly Inspector Sony Mathai.

The Rural police had secured clear information on the supply chain of the narcotic. This helped them trace back the epic centre of supply to the Maoist-infested areas of Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, the team visited the areas and conducted preliminary inquiry. Later, another team was sent to verify the information collated by the first team. The team identified the village central to the supply of ganja to Kerala.

Ganja obtained from the village at cheap rates was allegedly sold at 10 to 15 fold in other States.