Runway work at Kochi airport not to hit flight schedule seriously

The nearly four-month-long runway re-carpeting work at the Cochin International Airport, scheduled to begin on November 20, will not affect flight schedules seriously.

According to airport sources, there will only be a loss of four domestic and one international flights out of a total of 2,250 services daily. Most international flights operate during night time and the airport will operate as usual from 6 p.m. during the work period.

The re-carpeting work is scheduled between 10 a. m. and 6 p. m. daily and during the period the Male international flight operated by Spice Jet and four domestic flights will be affected.

Rescheduling flights also means that the airport will have to manage around 30,000 passengers in 16 hours instead of 24 hours. This entails better security set-up to meet the rush as well as facilities like more parking area and taxi services.

The work is estimated to cost ₹150 crore and include a three-layer re-surfacing to ensure the required friction on the runway. A total of 2.5 lakh square metres of the airport operational area will be resurfaced. The work is being done during this time of the year considering the drier period of the year.