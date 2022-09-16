Run-up event to ICC day held on Fort Kochi beach

The day to be observed on September 17

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 16, 2022 22:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Coast Guard district headquarters (Mahe and Kochi) conducted a run-up to the International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Day on the Fort Kochi beach on Friday to raise awareness about the importance of the coastal clean-up programme.

This year, ICC day will be observed on September 17, and the theme will be ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar.’

Mayor M. Anilkumar, N. Ravi, Deputy Inspector General, Coast Guard (District Commander, Kerala and Mahe); P. Vishnu Raj, Sub Collector, Revenue Divisional Office, Fort Kochi; V.G. Ravindranath, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mattanchery; T.K. Asharaf, chairman, Health Standing Committee, Kochi Corporation, and Corporation councillor Antony Kureethara were among those who were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of St. Paul’s Public School, St. John De Britto’s School, and Kendriya Vidyalaya (Port Trust) participated in the events.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app