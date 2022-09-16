Run-up event to ICC day held on Fort Kochi beach

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Coast Guard district headquarters (Mahe and Kochi) conducted a run-up to the International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Day on the Fort Kochi beach on Friday to raise awareness about the importance of the coastal clean-up programme.

This year, ICC day will be observed on September 17, and the theme will be ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar.’

Mayor M. Anilkumar, N. Ravi, Deputy Inspector General, Coast Guard (District Commander, Kerala and Mahe); P. Vishnu Raj, Sub Collector, Revenue Divisional Office, Fort Kochi; V.G. Ravindranath, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mattanchery; T.K. Asharaf, chairman, Health Standing Committee, Kochi Corporation, and Corporation councillor Antony Kureethara were among those who were present.

Students of St. Paul’s Public School, St. John De Britto’s School, and Kendriya Vidyalaya (Port Trust) participated in the events.