Rumours rife about ‘missing’ local MLA in Perumbavoor

Personal staff of Kunnappillil claim Congress legislator has not contacted them in the past three days

Rumours about the whereabouts of local MLA Eldose P. Kunnappillil dominated his constituency Perumbavoor as the legislator booked by the police for serious offences, including rape, is ‘missing’ for three days.

The Kovalam police have indicted him for repeatedly raping a woman on false promise of marriage under Section 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code. Even his personal staff claimed that the Congress legislator had not contacted them in the past three days.

“We only know things being reported by the media. However, his office in the constituency is operating as usual catering to people approaching for various services,” said a staff member.

The Congress remains on the defensive locally . It is felt that him remaining incommunicado and vanish from the public scene has only worsened an already bad situation. Except for his Facebook post on Thursday claiming innocence, the legislator has maintained complete silence since the controversy erupted.

“Senior party leaders at the local level met to take stock of the situation and submitted a report to the party leadership. The party has made its stance clear and has asked him to give an explanation, which he is likely to do soon. Anyway, the Crime Branch is investigating the case and let them do it impartially,” said T.M. Zakkir Hussain, chairman of the Perumbavoor municipality held by the Congress.

“Let the law take its course. If he is innocent then let him prove that,” said a party councillor.

The CPI(M) and the Left Democratic Front, however, are in no mood to waste an opportunity to corner the legislator who had defied the Left wave in two successive Assembly elections and scripted back-to-back victories.

The CPI(M) and its feeder organisations are busy organising protest programmes in succession against the beleaguered legislator. While the Janadhipathya Mahila Association, the women’s wing of the CPI(M), had already held a protest march, the SFI followed suit on Friday demanding the resignation of the MLA. A torch light protest will be staged by the party at the branch level on October 16 followed by a protest march by trade unions the next day.

“There is widespread discontent against the legislator who had pitched women’s security as one of his campaign planks only to be accused for rape now. We will not stop our protest programmes till he is brought to book,” said C.M. Abdul Karim, CPI(M) area secretary Perumbavoor.

Asked whether they were looking into the whereabouts of the ‘missing’ legislator, a senior officer with the Perumbavoor police said it cannot be disclosed.

Mr. Kunnappillil had served as Ernakulam district panchayat president between 2010 and 2015 before making his debut in Assembly election a year later. In that election, he had managed to defeat CPI(M) candidate Saju Paul by pitching his campaign on women’s safety in the wake of the brutal murder of a law student at Perumbavoor.